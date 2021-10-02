Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘The King Kong. There’s no one close to him’: Ravi Shastri says MS Dhoni is the ‘greatest white-ball captain ever’
cricket

‘The King Kong. There’s no one close to him’: Ravi Shastri says MS Dhoni is the ‘greatest white-ball captain ever’

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 05:34 PM IST
File image of MS Dhoni with Ravi Shastri.(PTI)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

If captaincy is an art, then Mahendra Singh Dhoni is that senior artist who has set the benchmark really high in the white-ball format. The history of cricket is full of stories that explain the brilliance of the former India skipper. Those who have witnessed him from close quarters say that there’s no better person than Dhoni in terms of leadership. India head coach Ravi Shastri is one of them.

Shastri believes that MS is the greatest white-ball captain ever. In a conversation with Fan Code, the Indian head coach said the latter has achieved almost everything a captain can achieve in the limited-overs format, adding that Dhoni’s captaincy records speak for himself.

“Dhoni is the greatest white-ball captain ever. Just look at his record in ICC tournaments. What has he not won? IPL, Champions League, all ICC tournaments, two World Cups. There is no one close to him when it comes to white-ball cricket. He has to be the greatest. The King Kong, you can call him in that fashion,” Shastri told Fan Code.

Shastri further stated that Dhoni’s calm demeanour and control on the situation makes him different from others.

“When you see Dhoni captaining a side, and you see Chennai Super Kings (CSK), there’s that assurance and calmness of things in control. The other side might me whacking sixes or fours but you still get the feeling there is this composure and control,” Shastri concluded.

After getting retired from international cricket, he continues to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This year, the team is placed on the top of the points table. Under his leadership, CSK became the first franchise to qualify for the playoffs.

