'The last time we were here, it was packed...': Pat Cummins' biting 2023 World Cup final reminder during toss vs GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins made a return to the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday; it was at the same venue where the Aussie skipper, on November 19, led his side to a thumping win over India to win the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Australian team defied the odds, ending the home side's incredible 10-match winning run in the tournament to beat the side comprehensively by six wickets, clinching a record-extending sixth World Cup title. Pat Cummins during toss at GT vs SRH match(X)

Ahead of the title clash, Cummins had famously said that the Australian team would be aiming at “silencing” the Indian crowd in the final. He lived up to his remark, and as he made a return to the stadium as SRH skipper against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, he was asked about the memories at the venue during the toss.

Former India women's captain, Anjum Chopra, who was the host for the toss, asked Cummins whether he thinks the Narendra Modi Stadium was like a “home ground” for the Aussie pacer. To this, he remarked, “Don't know about that. Wonderful memories here; it was a packed stadium the last time we were here. Hopefully, much of the same.”

In the final, Cummins invited India to bat first, and the side took wickets at regular intervals, eventually bowling the hosts out for 240 in exactly fifty overs. Travis Head, who is also part of the SRH XI in the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday, smashed a brilliant century in the run-chase, scoring 137 as the Aussies chased down the target in just 43 overs.

The World Cup loss was particularly heartbreaking for Rohit Sharma's men, as they had been on an unbeaten run throughout the tournament. With nine wins in as many matches, India had topped the group stage and produced a phenomenal performance in the semi-final against New Zealand, too, beating Kane Williamson's side by 70 runs.

SRH eye second win

The Sunrisers made a solid start to the IPL 2024 despite a narrow four-run loss in their opener against Kolkata Knight Riders; they came back in style, breaking the record for the highest total in a single IPL innings, smashing 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians earlier his week. The side eventually beat MI by 31 runs, and will look to capitalise on the momentum as it faces GT on Sunday.