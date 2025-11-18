The moment the bowler gets anything, batters struggle these days: Bhuvneshwar

New Delhi: Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes Indian pitches and modern batting attitudes may be tilting the balance back in favour of quality bowling. In the last year, India’s recent losses, especially at home, have raised questions about the batters’ ability to face quality bowling and adaptability to spicy pitches. India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes modern batters still struggle the moment the ball does anything. (AFP)

Despite the availability of data, analysis and unprecedented exposure to conditions, the 35-year-old believes modern batters still struggle the moment the ball does anything largely because they are now used to Indian pitches that are increasingly batting friendly.

“In T20s, everyone wants to hit sixes. For that, the ball has to come straight onto the bat,” he explained on the sidelines of his app Cricgiri’s launch. “Whenever there is swing or turn, batters are not in favour of it. The moment the bowler gets anything, whether swing, bounce or turn, batters struggle.. it is either down to the bowler’s class or the batsman’s inability to tackle it.”

Then again, many of these questions were being asked because of India’s collapse in the fourth innings of the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

“Talking about the wicket at Eden,” Bhuvneshwar told PTI. “It was suitable for four spinners because it was a turning wicket and in the end, spinners were the deciding factors.

“This is not the first time we have seen a match being played on a spin friendly track. This has been the trend for the last ten years, nobody complained about it earlier then why now? This is not the first time that our team has lost a game, we have also had to face losses at home earlier, so this is not a topic of too much worry for me.”

The early start for the Guwahati Test (the match will begin at 9 am) means that there should be some swing on offer there too. But Bhuvneshwar believes that bowlers need to read the conditions well.

“It is not just about swing,” he said. “It is about spin or bounce or whatever the conditions allow. Every country and soil has its speciality. In India, it turns. Outside India, some places have bounce, some have swing. If you do things according to what the conditions demand, it is always difficult for the batter.”

The modern aggressive batting template can be intimidating for bowlers too. So many chase higher speeds or mystery or variations. But Bhuvneshwar insists there is no one template. The key, according to him, is authenticity.

“Be yourself. You could be a swing bowler, hit-the-deck bowler, express bowler, whatever it is, stick to it,” he said. “Swing was natural to me. I improved it with mentors and coaches, but it was still natural. When I entered the Indian set-up, some bowlers wanted to swing the ball but they did not have the ability. You should not force it. Work on your natural strength.”