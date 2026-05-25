The most purposeless match of IPL 2026: an anti-climactic KKR-DC end to the league phase

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants were the first teams to be eliminated from the 2026 Indian Premier League a couple of weeks ago. But every match they played thereafter had some life in it; for, their opposition had something to gain.

Why us? KL Rahul appears to be pleading with the gods. The match had no life whatsoever, if truth be told. (PTI)

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But the last match of the league phase on Sunday night between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the iconic Eden Gardens was an absolute dead rubber, with nobody gaining anything from it. In the afternoon game earlier in the day, when Rajasthan Royals comfortably beat Mumbai Indians to become the fourth and last team to qualify for the play-offs, the fate of the KKR-DC match had been written. Who won that match or lost -- nothing mattered, to all intents and purposes.

Also Read: Jofra Archer single-handedly takes RR to the play-offs; his contribution can’t be overstated enough

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{{^usCountry}} Had MI beaten RR, the last match of the league phase would have been a cracker. KKR would have tried to beat the already-eliminated DC with a margin (by runs or wickets) that would have been enough for them to overtake Punjab Kings (15 points from 14 games)) on the table and qualify for the play-offs. But an RR win meant that KKR, as well as PBKS, and their hopes were done and dusted. Jofra Archer's performance for RR (32 off 15 balls and 3/17) was to blame, as it took all life out of the KKR-DC game at the iconic Eden Gardens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Had MI beaten RR, the last match of the league phase would have been a cracker. KKR would have tried to beat the already-eliminated DC with a margin (by runs or wickets) that would have been enough for them to overtake Punjab Kings (15 points from 14 games)) on the table and qualify for the play-offs. But an RR win meant that KKR, as well as PBKS, and their hopes were done and dusted. Jofra Archer's performance for RR (32 off 15 balls and 3/17) was to blame, as it took all life out of the KKR-DC game at the iconic Eden Gardens. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Both teams had themselves to blame. DC, who registered their 7th win on Sunday night, should have won at least two more games. One was against Gujarat Titans. They needed 2 runs off two balls with David Miller on strike. Miller, for some reasons, didn't take a single for the taking off the penultimate ball and then went on to miss the last ball as DC shockingly conceded the game by 1 run. Then, in one game against Punjab Kings, they posted a mammoth 264 thanks to a century from KL Rahul, but his Karnataka pal Karun Nair dropped two sitters off the bat of the dangerous Shreyas Iyer to enable PBKS to pull off a record chase in the history of the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both teams had themselves to blame. DC, who registered their 7th win on Sunday night, should have won at least two more games. One was against Gujarat Titans. They needed 2 runs off two balls with David Miller on strike. Miller, for some reasons, didn't take a single for the taking off the penultimate ball and then went on to miss the last ball as DC shockingly conceded the game by 1 run. Then, in one game against Punjab Kings, they posted a mammoth 264 thanks to a century from KL Rahul, but his Karnataka pal Karun Nair dropped two sitters off the bat of the dangerous Shreyas Iyer to enable PBKS to pull off a record chase in the history of the IPL. {{/usCountry}}

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KKR, on the other hand, took seven matches to register their first win of the season. There was also a washout in there, against PBKS. They won five of their next seven games, but by that time, the better-performing teams had got much ahead of them.

The captains of both teams -- Axar Patel of DC and Ajinkya Rahane of KKR -- were at the centre of criticism for a very large part of the season. Rahane did disappoint with his batting. Axar bowled well but didn't contribute much with the bat. His leadership wasn't inspiring either. Team selection was an issue, too. It will be interesting to see whether they can retain their leadership roles for the next season.

The rain threat during the match!

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It was kind of comeuppance for both sides, having to feature in a game of no significance whatsoever. It could have been worse. It could have been an utter farce; for, at one time, rain threatened to wash it all out. Luckily, the drizzle came and went in the blink of an eye, with all parties concerned breathing a sigh of relief.

The play-off line-ups are out now. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Sunrisers Hyderabad and RR will play in the Eliminator, and the winner of that game will play the loser of Qualifier 1. The winner of that game (Qualifier 2) will play the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final showdown on May 31.

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When all is said and done, it was quite an anti-climactic end to the league phase on Sunday night.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prateek Srivastava ...Read More Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work. Read Less

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