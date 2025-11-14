‘The only toss that I’m going to win is the WTC final’: Shubman Gill drops the mic, oozes swag despite dismal luck

A new match. A fresh flip of the coin. But the same result for India. The toss woes show no signs of ending for India after Shubman Gill lost another flip of the coin as South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test of the two-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. So, it is no surprise that even former India coach Ravi Shastri couldn't resist asking the big question of the skipper, Gill. Shubman Gill had a stellar response when asked about losing another toss. (AFP)

However, the Indian Test captain had a mic-drop response in store as he exuded confidence in his side's making it to the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Asking the question about losing yet another toss, Gill said, “I think the only toss that I'm going to win is hopefully in the WTC finals.”

With Temba Bavuma winning the flip of the coin, South Africa registered their first toss win in India in eight Tests since 2015. The last time they won the toss was at the same venue in 2010.

Speaking of the current WTC standings, India are currently in third spot, with defending champions South Africa one spot behind in fourth. If the hosts win the series 2-0, they would move over to the second slot, behind table-toppers Australia.

What more did Gill say at the toss?

Ahead of the first Test in Kolkata, all the chatter has been about the Eden Gardens pitch and how it will behave. However, before the first ball was bowled, Gill said that he reckons the surface would be a good one and there would be some turn on offer from Day 3.

“Looks like a good surface. Hopefully, we'll get some movement early, and hopefully we're able to extract that. Dressing room is pretty amazing. This Test bunch is very hungry and is always determined to perform every time we come out. These two Test matches for us are very crucial and we're as hungry as ever,” said Gill.

“Looks like a good surface. It's going to be a good surface for the first day or a couple of days. And then, hopefully, we'll get some turn as the game goes on,” he added.

For the Test against South Africa, India dropped Sai Sudharsan with Axar Patel coming into the playing XI. Rishabh Pant also came into the lineup in the place of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

On the other hand, Corbin Bosch came into the lineup in the place of Kagiso Rabada as the Proteas is suffering a rib injury.