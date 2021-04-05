‘The spirit of game was hurt’: Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with De Kock, slams match-referee over Fakhar Zaman's run-out

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman missed out on his second ODI double-century on Sunday night after getting run-out against South Africa in the 2nd ODI in Johannesburg. He was dismissed on 193 as Aiden Markram's direct hit from long-off caught him short of his crease. As a result, Babar Azam & Co lost the contest by 17 runs while chasing a 342-run target.

This incident sparked a huge controversy and brought Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock under scrutiny who seemed to signal that the throw from Markram might be going to the non-striker's end. Looking at this gesture, Zaman slowed down as he thought the throw may not be coming at his end, but Markram took him by surprise.

Former Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar has called De Kock’s act against the ‘good spirit of the game’. In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said, “What Quinton de Kock did, I wouldn’t call it cheating, but it was not in the good spirit of the game.”

Akhtar further mentioned Law 41 of the Laws of Cricket 2017 Code to support his argument, which clearly states that it is unfair for any fielder to obstruct or distract a batsman during a cricket match.

“The spirit of the game was hurt which I didn’t like. Quinton de Kock is a great player and he shouldn’t do it deliberately. Fakhar thought that when the throw was made, it would come to the non-striker’s end and he [De Kock] also made the same gesture,” Akhtar said.

“I felt bad because I wanted Fakhar to become the only Pakistani batsman to have two double centuries. If those penalty runs were given to Pakistan, they would have won the game easily. But I was disappointed that the decision wasn’t made then and there. There was no awareness of the game.

“When the match-referee is watching everything, getting replays again and again but still, you are unable to make the decision. You make a referral for a no-ball, an edge… everything, but why they had a problem implementing the laws here. My biggest question is this,” he added.