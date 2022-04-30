'The way Virat is batting, it doesn’t look like he's going to score lot of runs soon': Ex-KKR star on Kohli's struggles

Virat Kohli took his Indian Premier League (IPL) tally this season to just 128 runs from nine matches after scoring a scratchy nine in Royal Challengers Bangalore's defeat to Rajasthan Royals. The mercurial batter has recorded two golden ducks in the 10-team competition and looked a pale shadow of his former self so far. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Widely regarded as one of the best players in the modern era, Kohli has failed to notch up an international ton for over two years now. He was expected to score the bulk of runs without the pressure of captaincy but the former skipper is yet to click with the bat.

As questions loom on how the batter will rediscover his lost mojo, former India opener Aakash Chopra has talked about the current mindset of Kohli. Chopra believes Kohli's recent outings don't elevate hopes of his return to form.

Kohli has scored a mere 128 runs in nine matches for RCB this season with 48 being his highest score. His best season for the IPL franchise came in 2016 when he amassed a record 973 runs including four tons.

“Kohli is not scoring runs, but the way he is batting it doesn’t look like he is going to score a lot of runs soon. It may start slowly and build up, but as of now, the ball is not meeting the bat. His mindset has also been muddled as he has looked unsettled over whether to attack or play with caution. It has been that kind of season for him," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“Kohli has been moved to the opening slot. But whatever changes are being made, it is all coming down to Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed. Way too often they are having to pull the team out of trouble," he further added.

Kohli's form has been one of the reasons for the inconsistent show of RCB who are currently in the fifth position with five wins from nine matches. Bangalore next face a stiff task against high-flying Gujarat Titans and Chopra lauded the IPL newbies for discovering match-winners in each game.

“GT find winners from absolutely nowhere. They are a phoenix team, rising from the ashes. Despite Rashid going for 40 and Lockie for 50, they still win. This is an incredible team. When others fail, Saha stands up. They have flaws in their batting, but no one has been able to exploit it," he elaborated.

