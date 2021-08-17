'Their partnership made England feel helpless:' Kaneria lauds Bumrah-Shami day 5 show, says India made hosts 'cry'

Team India continue to receive massive praise from the cricket fraternity following their astonishing 151-run triumph against England in the second Test at Lord's. The latest to join the list is former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria, who has opined that India ended up completing a rout against the hosts.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, former leg-spinner Kaneria remarked that the ruthless comeback of the Indian team "made England cry" despite the latter starting in an advantageous position on day 5.

ALSO READ| 'They looked hungry to make an impossible situation possible': Ramiz explains how India forced England 'into a corner'

"It looked as if England would bat out the remaining two sessions, but the Indian bowling was absolutely superb. This is India's third win at Lord's after 1986 and 2014, and has been an epic victory by 151 runs. They have made England cry," Danish Kaneria said.

Adding further to this point, Kaneria gave credit to the pace bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed, who shone with both bat and ball.

"England took a lead of 27 runs and made a strong comeback in the game. But India undid all their hard work, and the credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Bumrah made a vital 34, and Shami scored a brilliant 56, and their partnership made England feel helpless," Danish Kaneria concluded.

India were behind after stumps on Day 4, having closed out on 181/6 with a lead of 154 runs. Swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was the only recognized batsman left and the hosts knew they were staring at a long tail. Despite Pant falling early on the final day, the tail wagged hard. Mohammed Shami (56*) and Bumrah (34*) came together for an inspiring 89-run stand for the ninth wicket to frustrate England and foil their plans. Eventually, India declared minutes after the lunch break.

England were set a target of 272 and they had 60 overs to either chase it down or play for a draw. However, they lost both their openers for ducks in the first two overs and from there on, India sensed victory. They pounced on the opportunity as they bundled the home team out for 120 in 51.5 over. Mohammed Siraj bagged four wickets, while Bumrah and Shami pocketed three and one, respectively. Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets.