There are very deep discussions around what should happen: Kevin Pietersen comments on Virat Kohli’s captaincy
Since last year, there has been a lot of debate surrounding the captaincy of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper has found it tough with his leadership skills in 2020 as he lost all the Test matches he captained India in while failing to reach the finals of the Indian Premier League as well. Although Virat is India's most successful Test captain, there has been some clamour from the fans to remove him from the role.
Ajinkya Rahane's successful outing as captain in Australia has further put pressure on Kohli to deliver the results. India have now lost the last four Test matches Kohli has captained in.
READ | I was not sure if I wanted to play cricket again: Leach on Pant onslaught
However, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has backed Kohli to lead his side to victory while saying that he doesn't expect things to change.
"I absolutely don't expect things to change, but it is impossible to avoid the continuing debate around the Indian Test match captaincy. Virat Kohli has now lost four consecutive Test matches as skipper, and has Ajinkya Rahane, who just led India to a famous series win in Australia, in his side," Pietersen wrote in his blog for Betway.
"On social media, every radio station, every television channel and every news channel, there are very deep discussions around what should happen. Captaining your country is very difficult and unfortunately, this is the nature of the beast," said Pietersen.
READ | We depend overly on him: Laxman identifies Team India's finisher in World T20
"It's one more distraction that Kohli doesn't need but he is, of course, capable of leading his side to a victory in the second Test to quieten things down a bit," he further said.
In the second Test, Kohli has the chance to surpass former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and create a world record.
If Kohli gets a ton, he would be crossing Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. It would be Kohli’s 42nd international ton as captain, the highest by any player in the world. Overall, it would be Kohli's 71st international hundred.
England lead the four-match series 1-0.
Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
India have a lot of established names in the line-up. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are some of the names in the team who would shoulder the responsibility of powering the hosts to the title.
