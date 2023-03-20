'There is no way that India...': Vaughan warns Rohit Sharma and Co. of true favourites for 2023 World Cup

The 2011 World Cup was the last time the tournament was hosted by India. It was also the last time India had won the ODI or T20 World Cup titles and they will now be hoping to regain the trophy this year when they host the tournament once again. Looking to stop them would be some of the best teams in the world and Rohit Sharma and co. will know that the mission to win the trophy is anything but a straightforward one.

Rohit Sharma will be hoping to break India's drought of ICC titles this year

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that while he considers India one of the favourites to win the tournament, they have to be more aggressive with the bat. "I mean you will say India are favourites (for the World Cup) because it's obviously in India's backyard. But they got to be more aggressive with the bat, they got to be more aggressive with the ball. Recently they have been a bit more aggressive in their approach. They need to continue that style of cricket," said Vaughan on Khaleej Times.

India had recently gone on a run of eight wins on the bounce in ODIs but it came to an end rather spectacularly with a 10-wicket hiding that they received at the hands of Australia. Their batting lineup was routed with fast bowler Mitchell Starc taking five wickets and openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head then chased down the total.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“India, for the talent pool that they have, the resources that they have, they have underachieved in white-ball cricket for too many years. There is no way that India's white-ball group should not be winning the World Cups. They should be because they have got the talent pool to do so. I think in this World Cup a lot will depend on whether they are going to be brave enough to play the right style under pressure in front of huge crowds at home,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan, however, said that he considers defending champions England as major contenders for the trophy as well. “I have to say that England are the favourites even if it's in conditions that you know is little bit different to what it was in 2019 when they won the World Cup (in England). They (England) have got good spin options. They have got good players who play spin nicely. They have got good variations with the seam bowlers, Jofra Archer coming back (from injury) is huge. And Mark Wood is bowling at 90 miles per hour. So I think England have got the experience, but India will be a threat. If they can commit to an aggressive style, India are going to be a formidable force in home conditions,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON