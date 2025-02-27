Menu Explore
ANI |
Feb 27, 2025 03:28 PM IST

Former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra, heaped praises on stalwart Virat Kohli upon his completion of 14000 ODI runs and 51st ODI century during the crucial clash against Pakistan, and said the former India skipper still has a lot to play for as he always sets a bigger target for himself.

By Shaurya Dutt

"There is still a lot to play for...": Ex-cricketer Anjum Chopra on Virat Kohli after his 51st ODI ton

Bengaluru [India], : Former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra, heaped praises on stalwart Virat Kohli upon his completion of 14000 ODI runs and 51st ODI century during the crucial clash against Pakistan, and said the former India skipper still has a lot to play for as he always sets a bigger target for himself.

Kohli's unbeaten century against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday propelled him to No. 5 in the ICC ODI rankings and made him only the third player to surpass 14,000 runs in 50-over cricket. Having already overtaken Ponting on the all-time run charts, Kohli is now just 149 runs away from second-placed Kumar Sangakkara. However, he remains 4,341 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the list.

"There is still a lot to play for. In every match, his target can be to score a century. If he scores a century, then his next target is to score a double hundred. there is a lot of target for him," Anjum Chopra said while speaking to ANI.

Kohli's form has been a talking point recently. He endured a challenging Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, averaging 23.75 with just one century in nine innings. His performances in the two ODIs against England were also underwhelming, scoring 5 and 52, while he managed 22 in India's Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh.

Further, the former cricketer spoke about the Men in Blue's performance in the ongoing marquee event where the team has managed to win both of their games so far against Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan respectively.

"When India performs, the views will be good, the thoughts will be good, the views will be good, and the whole feeling will be good. India should keep winning, then the smile will always be big," the 47-year-old added.

In the end, Anjum Chopra shared her views on India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing competition and appreciated performance of the bowlers in the match.

"I think in the India-Pakistan match, all the bowlers played their part well. It's not like only the batters worked. I think whether Kuldeep bowled, or Hardik bowled, or Shami bowled, everyone played their part well. If there were more runs, it could have been challenging for us to chase. It was a good team performance," she concluded.

The Rohit Sharma-led will take on against New Zealand which will be played at Dubai on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

