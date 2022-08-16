'There was no team meeting. We got together and Kirsten said...': India great's unique revelation about 2011 WC final

MS Dhoni's World Cup-winning six resides in India's collective consciousness. The hit followed a wave of emotions, with India clinching the world title after about three decades. In a crunch situation with the World Cup on the line, the then skipper showed no signs of nerves and got his team past the finish line. His unbeaten 91-run knock off just 79 balls with eight fours and two sixes – one of them being the iconic one off Nuwan Kulasekara to finish the game – remains the highlight of his illustrious career. He put up a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket with Gautam Gambhir, who also scored a crucial 97 to set the tone.

The Wankhede crowd stood on its feet with people all across the nation stepping onto the streets to celebrate India’s monumental win. India had won their first World Cup under Kapil Dev's leadership in 1983 and were not able to lay hands on the prestigious trophy until 2011.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was a part of the World Cup winning squad, has revealed how there was no team meeting before the game, with coach Gary Kirsten telling players to 'enjoy.

"When we played the final after defeating Pakistan, players had no pressure whatsoever. In fact, there was no team meeting. We just got together and Gary (Kirsten) said -- 'Enjoy'. That's it. The meeting just had 'enjoy' in it," Harbhajan said on Star Sports in an interaction.

India, who won the inaugural World T20 in 2007, have another 20-over showpiece lined up in October. In the run-up to the marquee competition in Australia, the team plays Asia Cup, which features a mouth-watering India-Pakistan clash as well.

India's Asia Cup campaign begins later this month with a showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan. The last edition of the tournament was a 50-over contest but this time the format will be T20. Defending champions India are the most successful team, having won the trophy on seven occasions.

As India look to continue their impressive run in the continental event, the spotlight remains on Virat Kohli, who returns to the T20 set-up following a brief break in world cricket. The former captain has undergone a lean patch with the bat, which has even led to calls over his future with the Indian side.

This year's Asia Cup will also feature KL Rahul, who will play his first major tournament after missing all of India's fixtures since the end of the 2022 IPL due to Covid-19 and injury.

While the right-handed batter comes to the fore, India will miss star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He is reported to be suffering from back spasms, is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

