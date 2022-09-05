'There was pin-drop silence. He was lying flat on his back': Shastri reveals scene after Hardik's Asia Cup 2018 injury

Hardik Pandya phenomenal comeback in the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan last Sunday was the talk of the town. Four years back, at the same venue and against the same team, he was stretchered off after incurring a back issue which troubled him for few years and had a massive impact on his role as an all-rounder in limited-over format and putting a halt to his career in Tests. But on Sunday, Hardik produced an impressive all-round show which helped India beat Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener. A week after the incredible act, former head coach Ravi Shastri recalled the dressing room scene in Dubai after Hardik's injury.

It was in the 18th over of the game against Pakistan in 2018 when Pandya dropped to the ground after bowling a delivery, clutching his back and writhing in pain. The medical team immediately walked out and he was forced to leave the field in a stretcher.

Speaking on Star Sports on Sunday ahead of the start of the Super 4 game between India and Pakistan, which the latter won by five wickets, Shastri, the then coach of the Men in Blue, recalled the incident.

“I was in the dressing room and I'll tell you there was pin-drop silence when he collapsed. You knew for sure that this was something serious and we will have to wait and see what happens. I walked across from the dressing room to the medical room and he was lying flat on his back. He could barely move, it was just his head moving from side to side. And he was in real, real pain,” he said.

Hardik returned from the injury months later, but lost his spot in the Test line-up owing to his inability to aggravate the injury by bowling long sessions. Eventually, with Hardik continuing to struggle with the issue, his role in white-ball cricket reduced to a mere batsman before being dropped from the side after 2021 T20 World Cup. But the star cricketer returned in top-class fashion in the 2022 IPL season and has since then carried forward the momentum with the Indian team as well.

"To come back from there shows a lot of character, determination and will to want to play at the top level. There is no shortcut to success, he has put the hard yards and is achieving success," the former India coach added.

