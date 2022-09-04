'Ye ladka mujhe bada pasand hai': Wasim Akram names favourite India player ahead of clash with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

With Babar Azam & Co. gearing up for their second meeting with Team India in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup on Sunday, legendary cricketer Wasim Akram has insisted Pakistan play fearless cricket and make bold decisions on the field in their upcoming match against the defending champions. After India avenged its World Cup defeat in the Asia Cup 2022 opener, Rohit Sharma & Co. will aim to complete a famous double over Pakistan in the showpiece event at the Dubai International Stadium.

Making his presence felt in the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, all-rounder Hardik Pandya architected a stunning win for the Rohit-led side at the same venue last week. Pandya delivered the goods with the ball before playing a blinder of a knock against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup opener. Sharing his views ahead of the Super 4 fixture of the Asia Cup between the two traditional rivals, Pakistan's fast bowling great Akram named Pandya as his favourite cricketer in the shortest format.

“Mujhe ye ladka bada pasand hai (I like Hardik Pandya a lot), especially in the T20I format. Because he is a proper all-rounder. Like Pakistan have Shadab Khan. Talking about Hardik, he has pace (clocks 140 kmph) and he is also an electrifying fielder. When it comes to his batting, he is fearless. I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan need to get out of a losing mindset. Maybe it is because of us as we make memes on social media. That's not fair,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

Pandya joined forces with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to script India’s thrilling win over Pakistan when both teams last met each other in the Asia Cup 2022. Hoping that Babar & Co. take notes from the Rohit-led side at the Asia Cup, Akram has urged Pakistan to play fearless cricket just like India played against them earlier in the continental tournament.

“Being a Pakistan, I want Pakistan to win but Team India is coming to the match after a win. Team India is high on confidence after their recent successes. They also have Ravindra Jadeja injured, he has returned home. Axar Patel has replaced him. Jadeja was the main player of the Indian team. He and Pandya won the match for India last time. India also promoted Jadeja at the time. That's why Pakistan need to take a few risks while playing T20I cricket,” Akram added.

