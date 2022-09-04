'Pakistan don't have a player like him. That's the big missing link': Aaqib Javed names India's biggest 'advantage'

India will face Pakistan in an electrifying Sunday night clash in the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai. This will be the second meeting between both the sides in the current edition; India had earlier defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the same venue last Sunday. However, a lot has changed for both sides since – Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury while Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani will also miss the game against India with a side strain.

India are expected to recall Hardik Pandya for the game against Pakistan but there will be some key playing XI decisions for the team management, with Rishabh Pant's spot in the side also being the key focus. However, former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed believes that Pandya will be the main player for India, and even added that he is a type of player that Pakistan misses in their T20I squad.

“The biggest advantage that India has is Hardik Pandya. Pakistan doesn't have an all-rounder like that, he is as effective as Abdul Razzaq was for us,” Aaqib said during a debate on Geo Super.

“So, if Pakistan want to grow in T20Is, they need to find an all-rounder like him very soon. Because in T20Is, it's all about how many all-rounders you have -- like India have Jadeja and Pandya. That's an advantage for India and that's the big missing link for Pakistan,” he further said.

Aaqib also added that while Pakistan have an abundance of fast bowling talent, it's their batting order which continues to be the weak link. He further named two players who could have bolstered the same in the Asia Cup.

“Fast bowling is natural talent. You need height and I think the Punjab belt has some very natural talent in fast bowling. I feel our biggest problem is our batting lineup. If you keep Shoaib Malik and Shan Masood in this team, you will have five batters who can take on the Indian team,” said Aaqib.

