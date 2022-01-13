'There will be 2 vacant spots in the XI': Gavaskar suggests changes in Team India for next Test, names new No. 3 batsman

Following the completion of the South Africa Tests, the next time India plays the longer format of the game will be in February end, when they host neighbours Sri Lanka for two matches. Given what has transpired in the ongoing series, it will be interesting to see the squad and team composition.

With Rohit Sharma set to return, what happens to Mayank Agarwal? And more so, what will fate hold for the middle-order duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane? Will youngsters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer get a chance? And will Hanuma Vihari get a long rope. Well, as per former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, two spots in the Indian XI will certainly be up for grabs.

"I think that not just Ajinkya Rahane (will be out of the team). Shreyas Iyer got an opportunity in the Test series against New Zealand and he scored a well-crafted century. He scored decent runs throughout the series, so I believe there will be two vacant places in the XI,” Gavaskar said on air during Day 3 of the 3rd Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

Pujara scored 124 runs from three Tests with including a half-century in the second innings of the 2nd Test, while Rahane returned a tally of 126, also with one fifty. With swords hanging over their heads for far too long, this could be the one of the road for two of India's most experienced batsmen. Virat Kohli put his faith behind Pujara and Rahane saying their 'experience is priceless' but even he has to realise that their numbers are far too futile.

"I think both Pujara and Rahane will be dropped from the team for the Sri Lanka series. Iyer and Vihari will both play. We'll have to see who plays at no.3. Hanuma Vihari may take Pujara's place and Shreyas Iyer could be no.5 in place of Rahane, but we will have to see. Nevertheless, I think there will certainly be two spots up for grabs against Sri Lanka," added Gavaskar.

