‘There's no chance…’: Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts winner of India vs England 4th Test at The Oval

The Oval Test between India and England has entered its final day when the hosts will look to finish the chase of 368 successfully to go up 2-1 in the series. England posted 77/0 at the stumps on fourth day, needing 291 runs more to win, with all 10 wickets in hands. However, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that India won’t let Joe Root & Co have the upper hand on the fifth day of the ongoing Test.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Inzamam said the English batting line-up doesn’t have the capability to chase 291 runs on a pitch that will favour spin bowling. He added that the duo of Haseeb Hamid and Rory Burns has played again Jadeja but it’s just a matter of one wicket.

“The match has quite an interesting stage now. There’s no chance of India losing this. If anyone is thinking that England has got a 70-80 run opening partnership so they’ll chase it down; in my opinion, it’s all about one wicket. The way it’s spinning and the way Jadeja is bowling, every new batsman will find it difficult to play here.

“England deserve credit for their determination but 368 in the fourth innings is very difficult. I don't think this England batting can do that,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan skipper further opined that English batsmen will be defensive in their approach. Their ‘only chance’ is to counterattack, and if they fail to do so, India will dominate once again.

“England won't even plan to chase 290 runs. They will go for defence and blocks and will give away their wickets. England only have one chance here, which is to put India under pressure by scoring runs. As time decreases, Virat will put more pressure on them. If England don't go on a runs spree, you'll see 5-6 fielders surrounding the batsmen,” Inzamam said.