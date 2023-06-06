'These tags of king and prince are great for public...': Virat Kohli reveals role in Shubman Gill's staggering rise

It was not until early March this year when Twitter went abuzz with 'King and Prince' claims after both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill struck their respective centuries in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series. It wasn't Gill's maiden ton in international cricket or in the format. A century spree since the start of 2023, which saw him break Kohli's record for highest individual score in T20Is after a maiden hundred in T20Is and later score a double hundred in ODIs as well, made most consider Gill as Kohli's heir-apparent in Indian and world cricket. But the sight of two generational talents notching up those big runs sent fans into overdrive. Ahead of the WTC final against Australia at The Oval, Kohli reacted to the "King and Prince" tag while revealing his role in Gill's staggering rise. India's Virat Kohli with Shubman Gill during a training session at The Oval cricket ground, in London,(AP)

The rise of Gill started exactly a year back, in the tour of West Indies for the ODI series. A consistent run in the ODIs till the end of 2022, where he scored four fifties and a century in 12 matches, saw him cement his place in the format and for the World Cup in 2023 ahead of Shikhar Dhawan. The run continued this year where he scored five international tons before notching up four centuries in IPL 2023 as well.

Speaking to ICC, Kohli admitted that he had taken the 23-year-old under his wing since his debut in 2019 and proud to see him excel across formats as an opener.

"He (Gill) speaks to me a lot about the game, is very keen to learn and has an amazing skill set at his age," Kohli said. "He has got an amazing ability and a temperament to perform at the highest level and is confident and we do have that relationship and we do have that understanding based upon respect."

Despite two centuries in 15 Tests, Gill has only shown a glimpse of his true self in the format and Kohli can see the star batter score some big runs in the WTC final against Australia.

"I am keen to help him grow and really understand his potential and come into his own so that he can play for a long time and perform consistently and India cricket gets benefited," Kohli said.

"These tags of king and prince and all of that kind of thing are great for the public and spectators to see, but I think the job of any senior player is to help improve the youngsters and give them the insight you have had throughout your career.

"As long as a guy is keen to learn like him he is going to be fine as he wants to learn how to do this for a long time at the highest level and perform consistently.

"He is a lovely kid and he is playing amazingly well and I wish he continues the same in this Test match."

India captain Rohit Sharma, who will partner Gill at the top of the order in the clash against Australia, also spoke highly of the youngster on the eve of the final.

"The way he is batting at the moment, I don't think he needs any advice," Rohit said. "He is a batter who likes to bat and likes to spend a lot of time in the middle.”

