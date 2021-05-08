'You actually see them do the same thing next day': Abhimanyu Easwaran reveals how stalwarts Kohli and Pujara practice

The BCCI on Friday announced India's squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series in England. The selection committee sprung a few surprises with the inclusion of some new names. While Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla, receiving their maiden call-ups, made it to the reserve squad, Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran too earned a ticket to England.

Abhimanyu is a seasoned campaigner in the First Class and List A circuit. A regular member of the India A squad, the right-hander has amassed 2875 runs in 62 matches at a staggering average of 48.72. In FC cricket, he has 4401 runs to his name in 64 matches with an average of 43.57.

While speaking to Sportstar, the 25-year-old--who was a part of the reserves in the home series against England-- said he experienced the expertise of Indian stalwarts from close quarters during the home series and that he wants to make the most of his time in the UK.

“We had only heard about it. We got to know how Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara practice. They are very specific. They just do what they would be doing in the match. And when you actually see them do the same thing the next day, it feels great.

"If I can improve as a player in that tour, that will be good. And if I get an opportunity, I will make the most of it," said Easwaran.

India will play New Zealand in the WTC final in Southampton on June 18. The Test series against England will begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Here is the full India Test squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla