'They come and think it's their privilege to do anything they want': Ex-PAK captain wants 'police case' against Faulkner

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner was banned from future editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he abruptly left the tournament on Saturday citing payment disputes; the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refuted the claim. Faulkner did not play the last three games of his Quetta Gladiators franchise and announced his shock withdrawal on his official Twitter profile.

The PCB, in turn, had said they were "disappointed and dismayed" with the behaviour of Faulkner, who also played in the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL last year. "In the seven years of the HBL Pakistan Super League, no player has ever complained about the non-fulfillment of the PCB’s contractual obligations," the board said in a statement.

Following the controversy, a host of former Pakistan players have lashed out at Faulkner for his behavior. It was reported that the Aussie all-rounder allegedly threw his bat and helmet after a discussion with PCB officials before leaving for the airport. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reacted strongly to the incident, insisting that Faulkner should've been “taken into custody.”

“He made a baseless allegation. When he realised it was not going to work, he threw his helmet while he was drunk. He destroyed property, he misbehaved with people. The helmet is still on the chandelier. He should've been taken into custody. There were people standing below the chandelier, what if a part of it had fallen on anyone? What if the helmet had hit someone?” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

"This should've been a police case and he should've been in custody. These people come to the subcontinent and they think it's their privilege to do anything they want. They have this superiority complex but in reality, their behavior is the lowest of all.

“PCB let him go, I don't think it should've been the case. I think he's should've been handled as per the law of the country.”

The former Pakistan captain further expressed his surprise over Faulkner's claim of not receiving payment, further adding that Pakistan doesn't need him to revive cricket in the country.

“He misbehaved. His allegations are stupid. It's the height of stupidity. PSL is the only league in the world that pays 70 percent of the money even before you play a single game. There are so many players here, in the platinum category and diamond category (which are above gold category); all of them have been paid and he plays in the gold category, and he's not been paid yet?” said Butt.

“There are reports that he wanted to take double payments as cricket is reviving in Pakistan. I really don't know what cheap drugs do they take to think cricket is reviving in Pakistan. Do we need them to revive cricket in this country? I don't think I've seen this cricketer play anywhere else other than for Hobart (in BBL).”