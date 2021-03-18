'They didn't have a plan B when COVID-19 cases were detected': Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement
The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League was postponed earlier this month due to rising Covid-19 cases among the players. A total of seven players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and it led to the decision to postponement the league.
"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.
READ | Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final
"The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February."
Former skipper Shahid Afridi has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for postponing PSL 6 due to COVID-19 scare among the franchises, saying the deferment proved that PCB didn't have a plan B to fall back upon.
Speaking at a function in Lahore on Wednesday, Afridi said that the Pakistan Super League should not have been postponed.
"The PSL is a very big brand of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket and it is unfortunate that the PCB didn't appear to have a plan B for this important event," he said.
"But it appears they didn't have a plan B when the COVID-19 cases were detected among some players and officials and this is surprising to me. The postponement didn't send out a good message," he said.
Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators franchise, also held the PCB responsible for failing to maintain the bio-bubble created for the event in Karachi.
"I think the PCB is 90 per cent responsible for the faults in the bio-secure bubble created for the tournament which eventually led to the postponement of the PSL," he said.
Omar also noted that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had admitted that there was a communication gap between the board and the six PSL franchises, one of the reasons for bio-bubble's failure.
(with PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is surprising to me': Shahid Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Either it’s everything or nothing': Gambhir baffled at Rahul's 'two extremes'
- The former India opening batsman is surprised at how woefully out of form Rahul tends to get when things aren't going his way.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KL Rahul caught in a downward spiral
- With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and facing a must-win fourth game here on Thursday, the focus is on an off-colour Rahul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The first six he hit off me was a hell of a shot’: Mark Wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India predicted XI for 4th T20I: Will Kohli and Co. give Rahul another chance?
- India vs England 4th T20I: Apart from Virat Kohli, no other batsman got going on Tuesday and the bowlers were later taken to cleaners by England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag reveals what could have led to Virat Kohli's obsession with fitness
- Even when Rahul Tewatia and Varun Chakravarty failed their fitness tests ahead of the T20I series, Kohli has emphasised that there is no compromise on that ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Watching their bowlers': Wood gearing up for T20 World Cup with a slow yorker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Raja on India batsman
- India vs England: "He usually takes off from there and flattens the opposition. Because of his failures, his lack of big-hitting, the entire team has been pushed into a whirlpool," Raja said about the India batsman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 4th ODI: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘India’s current batting line-up isn’t in their best interest’: Ajay Jadeja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Players lacked game time, says Raman after 1-4 defeat to SA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
- IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With yet another drop catch, Virat Kohli registers unwanted fielding record
- India vs England: The India captain has dropped the most number of catches in T20Is since 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox