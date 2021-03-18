IND USA
File image of Shahid Afridi.(Getty Images)
'They didn't have a plan B when COVID-19 cases were detected': Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement

Speaking at a function in Lahore on Wednesday, Afridi said that the Pakistan Super League should not have been postponed.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:42 PM IST

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League was postponed earlier this month due to rising Covid-19 cases among the players. A total of seven players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and it led to the decision to postponement the league.

"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

READ | Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final

"The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February."

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for postponing PSL 6 due to COVID-19 scare among the franchises, saying the deferment proved that PCB didn't have a plan B to fall back upon.

Speaking at a function in Lahore on Wednesday, Afridi said that the Pakistan Super League should not have been postponed.

"The PSL is a very big brand of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket and it is unfortunate that the PCB didn't appear to have a plan B for this important event," he said.

"But it appears they didn't have a plan B when the COVID-19 cases were detected among some players and officials and this is surprising to me. The postponement didn't send out a good message," he said.

Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators franchise, also held the PCB responsible for failing to maintain the bio-bubble created for the event in Karachi.

"I think the PCB is 90 per cent responsible for the faults in the bio-secure bubble created for the tournament which eventually led to the postponement of the PSL," he said.

Omar also noted that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had admitted that there was a communication gap between the board and the six PSL franchises, one of the reasons for bio-bubble's failure.

(with PTI inputs)

