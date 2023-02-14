'They either shoot themselves in the foot and say 'we made a mistake'...': Clarke identifies AUS' dreadful India reality

One of the primary reasons behind Australia's humiliating innings defeat in Nagpur was claimed to be their selection. And as the proceedings head into the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India in New Delhi, the talk about Australia's probable playing XI continues. But former Australia captain Michael Clarke feels the tourists have managed to corner themselves with their selection moves in the first Test as he identified a dreadful reality for the Pat Cummins-led side.

A defeat of a margin of an innings and 123 runs, where Australia were completely hammered in both the departments, suffering a defeat in just three days, makes it certain that there would be a change in the playing XI. But Clarke questions - what will be changes?

Clarke feels that Travis Head should have started ahead of Matt Renshaw while adding that head coach Andrew McDonald’s defence of Australia’s selections have made things more difficult heading into the second Test with Australia eyeing a comeback.

“Travis Head at No.5, if you start with him and it doesn’t work, then you can make a change,” he said on Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast. “Now, they either shoot themselves in the foot if they drop Matthew Renshaw because they say ‘okay, we made a mistake’, and Andrew McDonald has come out and said ‘we haven’t made a mistake’. They’ve put themselves in such a tough position.”

Australia have meanwhile added left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann into the squad, replacing Mitchell Swepson, who flew back home for the first of his child. But with Todd Murphy's impressive debut, where he picked up a record seven-fer, and Nathan Lyon being a veteran in the format, implies that the newbie is unlikely to make his debut in New Delhi.

