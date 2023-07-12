'They gave me the license...': Ajinkya Rahane reveals CSK impact in return as India Test vice-captain

Ajinkya Rahane’s strong domestic form in recent months earned him a well-earned call back up to the Indian team’s Test setup, as the Mumbai batter returned to the fold over a year after being dropped. Rahane’s numbers on the domestic front for Mumbai spoke for themselves, but it was perhaps the confidence and aggression in the IPL that really sold the case for his return to international cricket. Rahane top scored for India in the first innings of the WTC Final(Action Images via Reuters)

Rahane ended up being the only Indian batter who impressed in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia and that led to him being reinstated as vice-captain of the Indian Test squad, taking up the mantle he had carried during Virat Kohli’s captaincy for several years. Rahane has said that while nothing has changed for him, he got the kind of freedom that no other IPL team could afford him playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season.

“Nothing has changed for me,” said Rahane in a press conference ahead of the first Test match against the West Indies in Dominica. “CSK gave me freedom. In the previous teams that I played for, I was told to anchor the innings but CSK gave me the license to go out and attack.”

Rahane was key for CSK’s success in the 2023 IPL, with his ability to attack pace making him a very valuable contributor. The batter surprised all by scoring 326 runs at a fantastic strike-rate of 172, considerably higher than his career IPL strike-rate that hovers in the low 120s.

“The role has changed, nothing else. I have always tried to fulfil the roles given to me,” continued Rahane. Beyond just a successful IPL, Rahane had a strong red-ball season for Mumbai as well. As captain, Rahane scored 634 runs in 11 Ranji innings, which saw him return for the WTC final against Australia. Rahane was top scorer for India in the first innings of the WTC final with a score of 89 and followed that up with 46 in the second, falling as he tried to take on the Australian attack with wickets falling around him.

While many considered his Ranji teammate Sarfaraz Khan to be deserving of a call-up as well, it was perhaps Rahane’s experience and comfort against pace that saw him recalled. Speaking of his position in the Test team at number 5 and in a leadership role, Rahane said “I am used to this role. I was vice-captain for almost four-five years. I am really happy to be back in the team and really happy to be back as a vice-captain.”

“I enjoy playing under Rohit”

Rahane spoke of Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, and the bond that is growing between the two Mumbai batters. “I enjoy playing under Rohit. The WTC final was actually my first game under Rohit. He gives a lot of freedom to the players. He backs them. That is a sign of a good captain.”

“Our equation has been very good,” continued Rahane, who re-enters the leadership picture due to the unavailability of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah. “I am a natural stroke player. So just my role has changed. I always look to fulfil the role assigned to me and here also I will look to fulfil the role that Rohit gives me,” concluded the batter.

Rahane will be one of three Mumbai batters in the top 5, with Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to make his debut. Jaiswal also enters the team after a stellar domestic season, and having his Mumbai captain alongside him might smooth the path for the young opener. Rahane is expected to bat at 5 in the two Tests in the West Indies, which begin on July 12.

