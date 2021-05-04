'They had no other option': Michael Vaughan lauds BCCI's 'sensible decision' to suspend IPL 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the decision to suspend the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League in the wake of the rising number of covid-19 cases in the tournament's bio-bubble. On Monday, two Kolkata Knight Riders players - Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy - were tested positive for the virus.

Later, Chennai Super Kings bowling coach L Balaji also returned a positive test. On Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra were also tested positive for coronavirus.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health, and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind," the BCCI said in its statement.

Now, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to express his feelings on the tournament getting cancelled.

"Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL... Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option," he wrote on Twitter.

"Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families," Vaughan added.

IPL was held in the United Arab Emirates last year without a single positive case during the tournament, after the tournament was forced out of India amid the lockdown due to the pandemic. IPL organisers had hoped the bio-bubbles created to play matches across six cities would hold, only for it to quickly break at the halfway stage of the event.

