‘They have been absolutely pathetic away from home’: Gautam Gambhir questions Australia’s No. 1 Test Rankings

cricket

Updated: May 11, 2020 12:23 IST

India’s reign at the top of the ICC Test Rankings came to an end after 42 months earlier this month, after the ICC announced their latest rankings, in which they removed the points accumulated by the teams in the 2016-17 season. Tim Paine-led Australia climbed over India to claim the top spot, while the Virat Kohli-led side slipped to the 3rd position with New Zealand taking the 2nd spot. But former India batsman Gautam Gambhir is not convinced by the ICC Rankings.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected chat show, Gambhir took a dig at the ICC World Test Championships points system and said: “No, I am not surprised (India slipping to No. 3). I don’t believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship... that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That’s ridiculous.”

Also read: Kohli was sledging and abusing our batsmen: Bangladesh’s Rubel Hossain recounts U19 days

Gambhir further said that India have been the most competitive side in Test cricket over the past few years.’ “Yes, absolutely. 100 percent (India had been the most competitive side). If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India have lost series away from home but won against Australia. Hands down, they have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, won a Test match in England... not many countries have done that,” he said.

Gambhir further added that Australia have not been the best when travelling over the past few years. “For me, India should be there (No. 1) because Australia... I have serious doubts On what front have you given Australia the No. 1 Test ranking?

“They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent,” he said.

Also read: Yet to figure out how to bowl to him: Stuart Broad names best player he has played against

Speaking on BCCI’s plans on going into quarantine upon reaching Australia to ensure the bilateral series goes ahead, Gambhir said: “Good on the BCCI. Fabulous. This is a very, very positive sign. They are probably looking at the bigger picture, it will change the mood of the country. Winning the series is a different thing, it’s very important but it will probably change the mood of both the countries as well. Not only India but probably for Australia.”

“When BCCI is there... they are probably the richest board they have got to be statesman as well. If India are to Australia, then I have a lot of respect for the BCCI,” he added.