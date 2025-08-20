'They have complained about three people. One is Gautam Gambhir…': Dinesh Karthik lifts lid on India vs England letters

In a light-hearted exchange during the broadcast of The Hundred, former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik revealed that UK fans had written complaints to broadcasters about India head coach Gautam Gambhir not smiling throughout the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. India head coach Gautam Gambhir(AP)

Speaking to Trent Rockets coach Andy Flower after their seven-wicket win over Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge, Karthik jokingly said, “All of the UK has complained and tweeted about it, written to SKY Sports... Three people over the summer, they haven't found a way to get them to smile... One is Gautam Gambhir, two is Nasser Hussain in the commentary box and the third person is you. Why aren't people able to see you smiling when you wear the coach's hat in that dugout?"

Flower, who was previously England’s head coach and is currently leading the Rockets in The Hundred, responded with a chuckle: “DK, people misunderstand me completely, you know that for sure.”

“I surely do,” replied Karthik even as former England pacer Dominic Cork could not control his laughter.

Gambhir, known for his intensity on the field, maintained a stern expression through the high-stakes Test series, prompting fans in the UK to take notice. While his serious demeanour is typical during matches, those familiar with the Indian dressing room know that the former opener does have a lighter side that often surfaces behind closed doors.

Gambhir was under a lot of presure after India lost back-to-back Test series against New Zealand (at home) and Australia (away) but under new captain Shubman Gill, a relatively inexperienced Indian side put up a stellar show against England to draw the five-match series 2-2.

Karthik and Flower, who were part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s support staff during their triumphant IPL 2025 campaign, share a strong rapport. The exchange was a continuation of that camaraderie, giving fans a rare glimpse into the personalities behind the coaching roles.

Despite the public perception of being stoic, Gambhir has often engaged in playful banter with players and support staff. However, during the intense India-England series, the high-pressure environment left little room for light moments on camera.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, the third name on Karthik’s list added to the trio of ‘serious faces’ that caught fans’ attention during the English summer.