Tirupati [India], : As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20Is, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that the two stalwart cricketers have done many things for Indian cricket. "They have done so much for Indian cricket": Gambhir on Rohit, Virat's retirement from T20Is

Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

Speaking to the reporters, Gambhir praised Rohit and Virat for the way they ended their T20I career after winning the T20 World Cup. The former cricketer also hoped that Virat and Rohit would keep contributing to the success of the Indian Cricket Team.

"What better than finishing off the T20 career with a World Cup win. They are both great players and have done so much for Indian cricket. I want to congratulate them and wish them all the best. They will play One Day and Test cricket. I am sure they are going to keep contributing to the success of the country and team," Gambhir said.

After the T20 World Cup victory, the second-highest T20I run-scorer with 4,188 runs and the highest run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup, with 1292 runs, Kohli decided to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career in the shortest format of the game in the international cricket.

He added that the entire nation is happy after Team India's T20 World Cup victory.

"The entire nation is very happy. I want to congratulate Rohit Sharma and the entire team...," he added.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat and Axar Patel of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh , Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

