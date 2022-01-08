'They have potential to score 400 runs': Pollock, Karthik debate on favourites to win series after India's Jo'burg loss

India stumbled to a seven-wicket loss in the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg on Thursday. Dean Elgar played a captain's knock scoring an unbeaten 96 to take the hosts to a win, leveling the three-match series 1-1. Virat Kohli had missed the second Test due to back spasms and in his place, KL Rahul stepped in to lead the side.

With Kohli slated for a return in the third Test in Cape Town, former South African captain Shaun Pollock and India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik named their respective favourites to clinch the series in Newlands.

Karthik said that India remain the frontrunners to win the series and the team management would hope for their batting lineup to step up after an indifferent show so far, adding that it has a potential to score “400” runs in an innings.

"I still believe India are frontrunners (for the Cape Town Test). The good thing is both teams look really good but I will put my hand up and say India are the frontrunners because their batting looks more solid and as per their bowling, Siraj not being fit was a problem..." Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

“Hopefully he is fit but if he's not then they Ishant and Umesh to choose from. I still they will still go in with six batters and five bowlers theory to try and create more opportunities with the ball. If India's batting fires, which still hasn't so far, they have the potential to score 400.”

Pollock, meanwhile, insisted that he would wait to assess the conditions in Cape Town before naming his favourites but insisted that India still look a more dominant side on paper.

“Conditions will dictate terms. We've seen different kinds of pitches in Cape Town... I do think experience wise India do hold the cards. A lot of their players have been here and performed well. They won't be too worried about the form of a few of their individuals and South Africa would be wary about the mindset of India...” said Pollock.

“They would be keen to turn this around after having felt disappointed here. So, if you ask out of the two Tests that we've seen, which team is better? Then I think India are slightly ahead with the performances that they've put in.”