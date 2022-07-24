'They made him ODI captain, removed him later. Then they did same in Tests. He never complained': Latif on Pakistan star

Pakistan are currently taking on Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of the series in Galle. The Babar Azam-led side had secured a brilliant four-wicket win over the hosts in the first Test at the same venue, as Abdullah Shafique produced a magnificent performance in the second innings. The opener remained unbeaten on 160 as he steered Pakistan to a record 342-run chase at the venue.

There have been a number of new faces in the Pakistan squad for the tour; however, in the ongoing game, the side made a big change in the XI as veteran batter Fawad Alam replaced another senior, Azhar Ali. The former Pakistan captain, who has represented the side in 95 Tests, had a poor outing in the first Test as he registered scores of 3 and 6.

After the playing XI was announced on Saturday, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif spoke in detail about the decision and lauded Azhar for his positive influence in the dressing room despite facing the axe.

"Many players retired while waiting for a chance. Sometimes, good players didn't get a chance, and the some players were given a longer rope which wasn't justified. But it's the system, and we have become too comfortable with it.

“When we talk about Azhar Ali, he's one of the best human beings. He has played at no.3, no.4, and as a opener. He was named the captain in ODIs, and was removed later. He didn't complain. The, he was named the captain in Tests and they removed him there as well. Again, he didn't complain,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

Latif further said that Azhar Ali played a major role in getting together the Pakistan side after the retirements of stalwarts Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan.

“Many players do react. But he remained quiet. It's a positive sign. It is important to have such players in the dressing room. After the retirements of Misbah and Younis, there was a big gap in that dugout. Azhar Ali and Asad Shafique did their best to fill that,” said Latif.

