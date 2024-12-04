New Delhi [India], : India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur is excited and optimistic as her team prepares for their three-match ODI series against Australia. She highlighted the importance of playing in Australia and the significance of the 50-over format for the Indian team, especially with the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on the horizon. "They play good cricket": Harmanpreet Kaur on ODI series against Australia

"It's always a great feeling playing in Australia. We all love playing cricket here. We had two days of training and tried to get ourselves fit as soon as possible. Feeling good, everyone is looking in good shape," she said, according to ICC.

Kaur emphasized that the series against Australia will be a key opportunity to assess India's strengths and weaknesses as they prepare for the World Cup, which will be held in India next year. India currently holds the third position in the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship and has already secured their spot in the World Cup as the host nation.

"ODI is a format where we all enjoy more than other formats. It's always something you're looking forward to. Especially, the upcoming World Cup is in India, and Australia are somebody who play really good cricket wherever they go. It's a great platform to go and play well against them," Kaur said.

"It's a very important series for us. We're all looking forward to winning this series. Whenever we play, we always look to win and this is the same for us. We just want to go out there and enjoy the cricket," emphasized Kaur.

She also mentioned the importance of experimenting with different team combinations to ensure the best possible lineup for the World Cup.

"All the games are important for us, and we just want to go out there and try our combinations and see whoever is doing well and give them more opportunities. At the same time, upcoming players who are doing really well, we want to give them a chance," Kaur said, according to ICC.

"All the players who can do well in home conditions, we'll look to pick those players when we're playing the World Cup," she said.

India's recent ODI series saw them victorious against New Zealand, winning 2-1 at home in October. This upcoming series against Australia will be another important step in their World Cup preparations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.