'They should not embarrass themselves': Pakistan legend's fiery warning to Babar Azam, Ramiz Raja ahead of T20 World Cup

With the T20 World Cup set to begin in October this year, many fans and experts have been left wondering if the Pakistan cricket team can pose a strong challenge for the trophy in Australia. The Babar Azam-led side were in resurgent form during the T20 World Cup last year and lost to eventual winners Australia in the semi-finals. Then in this year's Asia Cup, they crashed to a surprising defeat against Sri Lanka in the final.

Speaking during a tape-ball competition in Karachi, Pakistan legend Younis Khan had a fiery warning for PCB chief Ramiz Raja and Babar Azam and co. Urging them not to make any changes before the T20 World Cup, he said, "There is always this hue and cry that the team needs changing. We tried this last time. Now, I think they should not embarrass themselves, all of a sudden changing the team. Our coaches, captain and PCB have to utilise these very players. These are the only players you have, there won't be any coming in from anywhere else, and this is the best bunch".

The former cricketer also advised players to change their approach according to the environment of the match. "Cricket is a game of sacrifices (...) when you play for the national team, there is no such thing that I will only play in this style. You have to change your style for your country, for the millions of people watching you, and when this is your thinking, I don't think there is anything stopping Pakistan", he said.

Pakistan are currently up against England in a seven-match T20I series, and tied it 2-2 on Sunday with a victory by three runs, in Karachi. A knock of 88 runs off 67 balls by Mohammad Rizwan helped the hosts post 166 for four in 20 overs, with Babar also contributing with a knock of 36 runs off 28 deliveries. Chasing a target of 167 runs, England were bowled out for 163 in 19.2 overs. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz were in good bowling form, bagging three-wicket hauls respectively.

