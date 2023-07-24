'They were absolutely on their knees': Former England star's damning assessment of washed out 4th Ashes Test

Australia have retained the Ashes with the fourth Test at Old Trafford getting washed out, leading to some polarised reactions from both camps. While many, prominently from the English media, are deriding Australia for winning the Ashes despite being behind for much of the fourth Test. Australia were hammered around the park by the England batters. (AP)

While Australia ended on the winning side in the first two Tests of a series in which the momentum has swung back and forth in almost everyday of every match, England came back strong in the third Test and were on top for much of the fourth as well. Australia were 214/5 at the close of play, still trailing England's first innings total by 61 runs, which meant that the hosts were clear favourites to win the match had weather not interrupted the proceedings. With a chance to win the urn also lost, a bit of a war of words has erupted in the media between the English and Australian camps over the legitimacy of the latter's success.

Former England batter and commentator David Lloyd said that Australia were down and out in this Test but they earned the urn thanks to their performances earlier in the series. “For all the problems that would be perceived with the Australian cricket team, they came into Old Trafford with a 2-1 series lead,” Lloyd said on SEN 1170 Breakfast. "We can’t forget that and it was England who had to make all the run in this Test. Australia parked the bus, filled the team full of batters and didn’t play a spinner. By whatever means, they got the result which means that retain the Ashes and that’s what it’s all about.

'It was complete mayhem'

Lloyd said that Australia looked bereft of ideas particularly during England's innings. Zak Crawley had scored a run a ball 182 and shared a blazing 206-run stand with Joe Root for the third wicket which came in just 186. Crawley also put up 121 runs for the second wicket with Moeen Ali. Jonny Bairstow then led England's lower order assault, notably putting up 66 runs for the last wicket with James Anderson in just 49 balls. Bairstow scored 50 runs in 31 balls in that stand.

“(Pat Cummins) would’ve rather retained the Ashes with a resounding win but nevertheless… England couldn’t get over the line because of the weather. They were absolutely on their knees, Australia,” he said.

“It was complete mayhem because there were arms flying everywhere. There wasn’t a clue who was captain of the side and (Cummins) certainly went AWOL (If I was Stokes), I would’ve kept them out there and done exactly that. You can’t predict the weather because we have had a shocking day (in Manchester),” said Lloyd.

