‘They will blame India…’: Gavaskar mocks England's ‘excuses’, uses Champions Trophy Dubai controversy in epic jibe

England were shown the exit door by Afghanistan on Wednesday, as they crashed out of the Champions Trophy after an eight-run defeat in Lahore. The Jos Buttler-led side began their campaign with a loss to Australia and were expected to bounce back to winning ways. But the mighty Afghans were the ones who found their mojo after losing to South Africa in their opener. Sunil Gavaskar roasted England after their Champions Trophy exit.(Reuters/PTI)

Defending a massive target of 326 runs, Azmatullah Omarzai bagged a five-wicket haul as England were bowled out for 317 in 49.5 overs. England found Joe Root to headline their chase and he got a ton, smacking 120 runs off 111 balls. But the Afghan bowling department reigned supreme as even Mohammad Nabi struck twice.

Initially, Afghanistan posted 325/7 in 50 overs, with Ibarahim Zadran clobbering 177 runs off 146 balls. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer took three wickets for England.

Sunil Gavaskar destroys England

Speaking after England’s elimination at the Gaddafi Stadium, India legend Sunil Gavaskar mocked Buttler and Co. and felt that they have a tendency to blame and not focus on how to get better. Gavaskar also pointed out that will also blame India due to Rohit Sharma and Co. playing all their games in Dubai.

“They will still come and start moaning the next morning. See they cannot lose. If they lose there has to be an excuse and the excuse cannot be that they weren’t better that day or the other team was better, they will start blaming everything,” he said, on the Dressing Room show.

“They will start blaming India also because India are playing all their matches in Dubai and why are we not playing our matches at one venue,” he added.

India didn’t travel to Pakistan due to political tensions between both countries. Meanwhile, ICC allowed India to play all their matches in a neutral venue, and picked Dubai. Meanwhile, the result saw England join Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have also been eliminated from the Champions Trophy 2025.