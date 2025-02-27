Wasim Akram can't recognise India's rising opener, then recalls, ‘Aap wahi jisne maar maar ke England ka dumba banaya?’

A small clip of Pakistan's legendary cricketer Wasim Akram and India's rising opening batter Abhishek Sharma went viral right after India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium. There, Akram was seen talking to the Indian youngster and candidly praising his blistering century against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai earlier this month. “Amazing innings. I saw that innings. Keep it up. This is the start… Keep your head down and keep performing. All the best," Akram can be heard telling Abhishek in the video. Wasim Akram narrattes Champions Trophy stories

A couple of days later, the former Pakistan captain revealed the entire story behind his meeting with Abhishek. Akram said he could not recognise Abhishek, who, along with a few other members of India's T20I unit—captain Suryakumar Yadav and batter Tilak Varma—were present at the hospitality box in Dubai—at first glance when he walked up to him during the India vs Pakistan match. When Abhishek introduced himself, his name immediately rang a bell in Akram's mind.

"Look, I met him in Dubai. I was in the DP World Box. I didn't recognise him first. This young boy came up to me and said 'I am Abhishek Sharma'. I said wahi 'Abhishek jisne maar maar k England ka dumba banaya'," Akram said on Ten Sports show 'Dressing Room'.

Wasim Akram compares Abhishek Sharma to Shahid Afridi

Shedding light on his conversation with Abhishek, Akram said he told him that this is just beginning, and he has to keep his focus and make sure he plays for India for the next 15-20 years.

"I said 'well done beta'. He's a very good-looking boy. I have seen a couple of clips of his batting. I think he has got a very bright future. I gave him only one piece of advice: I said this is just the start, think you have to play for another 15-20 years for your country.

Comparing Abhishek's blistering 37-ball century to Shahid Afridi's then-fastest ODI century against Sri Lanka in 1996, Akram said the left-handed power hitter has a bright future.

"The kind of talent that he has, I believe he is also a very good fielder. What a player and what an innings. A 37-ball hundred. I had heard of Boom boom Afridi and now this."

Wasim Akram further said, 'I have seen his innings, and I think he is an excellent hard-hitting batsman. He just needs to keep focusing on his game.."

Abhishek finished with 135 off 54 balls in that match, breaking Shubman Gill's record for the highest individual T20I score by an Indian. Abhishek hit as many as 13 sixes in that whirlwind knock of his. The Punjab cricketer has had a bright start to his T20I career. In 17 matches, he has already amassed 535 runs at a staggering strike rate of 193.84. He also has two centuries and two half-centuries to his name.