‘They’ll all tell you about how helpful he is’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauds MS Dhoni in a video shared by BCCI - WATCH

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently on a tour of Sri Lanka with a young Indian squad. The team is scheduled to play 3 ODIs followed by as many T20Is against the hosts. In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the team will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar has been named his deputy.

The Indian contingent landed in Sri Lanka on Monday and checked in at Colombo’s Taj Samudra hotel where they are under strict quarantine. Meanwhile, the vice-captain of the team had a conversation with bcci.tv during which he relived some of his Instagram posts.

Out of his 180 Insta posts, Bhuvneshwar cherished some special ones including a post dedicated to MS Dhoni. The BCCI shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Today on #SocialMediaDay, @BhuviOfficial relives some of his favourite Insta memories. Bhuvi talking about @msdhoni & his beloved dog is all heart.”

Today on #SocialMediaDay, @BhuviOfficial relives some of his favourite Insta memories 👍



Bhuvi talking about @msdhoni & his beloved dog is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4boMPZvlF5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2021

“I think I posted that on his retirement. Everyone knows what kind of a player he is. But I posted to explain what kind of human being he is. He always helps others. If you speak to anybody about Dhoni, they will all tell you about how helpful he is. He always gives guidance to all the youngsters,” said Bhuvneshwar in the video posted by the BCCI.

Bhuvneshwar spoke about the post he put on Instagram after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

“You taught us that all our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. It was an honour to be a part of your cricketing journey. I have learnt so much from you Mahi bhai, your wisdom, your guidance has always helped me not only in cricket but for life as well. Happy retirement @mahi7781,” Bhuvneshwar had written.

A month prior to his retirement, Dhoni had his celebrated his 39th birthday. On that occasion, Bhuvneshwar had given his best wishes to the former captain.

India will square off against Sri Lanka in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning July 13.