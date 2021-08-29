'They've to pick Ashwin, can't have four rabbits from 8-11': Vaughan slams India's tail for flop show at Headingley

Former England captain Michael Vaughan remarked that India, which lost the third Test by an innings and 76 runs against England at Headingley, cannot afford to have "four rabbits from 8-11," implying that the team has too long a tail and why R Ashwin can be the solution.

Soon after England levelled the five-match series 1-1, Vaughan, while analyzing India's performance, said "the resistance at Lord's lulled them into a false sense of security about their tail."

Vaughan further added that India must "surely" turn to senior off-spinner R Ashwin as he believes that the senior India off-spinner can solve a few problems.

"Surely they have to pick Ravi Ashwin next week. You cannot have four rabbits from 8-11. The resistance at Lord's lulled them into a false sense of security about their tail. In reality, they cannot have Mohammed Shami coming in at eight," Vaughan wrote in a Facebook post.

Shami had smashed an incredible 56 not out off 70 balls in the second Test to take India to 298 for 8 declared, setting a target of 272, which the hosts failed to chase.

"Ashwin has to come in ...They got away with it at Lord's, you can't have four rabbits at 8, 9, 10 and 11. Ashwin has to play, he has got 5 Test match hundreds, he has got 400 Test wickets, he has to come into this Test team," Vaughan told BBC's Test Match Special Podcast.

"In the Indian dressing room, there is a lot of experience. The last two games, two really good venues and two venues where you can say spin has played a part historically. I would be staggered if R Ashwin is not on the team sheet on Thursday morning."

(With PTI Inputs)