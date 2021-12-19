'Things are changing in Indian cricket': Chopra says senior IND batter will 'find it difficult' to break into Playing XI

Three pillars of Indian Test cricket -- Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane -- have not been at their best in the last two years; and as Rahul Dravid gears up to pass his first major coaching assignment with flying colours, he will be hoping for the batters to thrive in South Africa.

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa begins from December 26 to 30 at SuperSport Park in Centurion, which will be followed by the second Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7 and the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15. But a few injuries have come up as a big blow to India's plan to register the first series win in the rainbow nation. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja not being fit for the series have made it difficult for the team management.

Rahane's slump makes things worse. The senior India batter, who recently lost the Test vice-captaincy to Rohit, has managed to score just 411 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 19.57 this year. The Mumbai batter, however, averages over 40 in away conditions, with eight of his 12 Test tons coming outside the country -- figures that shift the team selection in Rahane's favour.

But cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels otherwise. With Rahul's appointment as the Test vice-captain, Chopra feels Rahane will find it difficult to make the cut.

"KL Rahul has been appointed as India's Test vice-captain (for the South Africa series as Rohit Sharma is injured. Rahul Dravid is the coach, Rohit is the captain of white-ball formats. I think Rahul may be appointed vice-captain in ODIs also.... Ajinkya Rahane might find it difficult to find a place in the XI.

"He was captain just a couple of Test matches ago but right now he's not even the vice-captain. Things are changing in Indian cricket," Chopra said in a video shared on Koo.

The BCCI on Saturday assigned the Test vice-captaincy hat to Rahul, who took over the responsibility from Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, Rohit had earlier replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain in Tests.

"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury," the Indian board said in a release, hinting at Rahul being looked at as a long-term leader for the future.