Home / Cricket / This day that year: A nightwatchman hit a double century

This day that year: A nightwatchman hit a double century

In 2006, Gillespie’s rather surprising prowess with the bat came full circle when he ended smashing an unbeaten double hundred after coming on as a nightwatchman against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:30 IST
Jason Gillespie of Australia celebrates his double century during day four of the Second Test between Bangladesh and Australia played at the Chittagong Divisional Stadium.
Jason Gillespie of Australia celebrates his double century during day four of the Second Test between Bangladesh and Australia played at the Chittagong Divisional Stadium.(Getty Images)
         

Jason Gillespie is a mainstay in the Australian fast bowling battery at the turn of the century. However, a bonus that came with playing him in the Test team was that he was one of the most reliable tailenders in the world. In 2006, Gillespie’s rather surprising prowess with the bat came full circle when he ended smashing an unbeaten double hundred after coming on as a nightwatchman against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Gillespie came on at the end of Day 1 when opener Matthew Hayden was dismissed by Mohamad Rafique. He went on to face 425 balls and shared partnerships of 53 runs with Phil Jacques 90 runs with captain Ricky Ponting, a colossal 320-run stand with Mike Hussey.

READ | ‘Look at the vibe and inspiration’: Former New Zealand pacer picks best IPL captain

Michael Clarke was on the other end when Gillespie finally crossed the 200-run mark. The partnership between them was worth 51 runs and Ponting declared as soon as Gillespie got his double ton with Australia on 581/4.

Bangladesh had been on the field for almost three full days and were beaten by an innings and 80 runs.

Thirteen years later, when Australia’s new batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne scored his first double century against New Zealand, Gillespie hilariously welcomed him to “the test double hundred club.”

“Always great to welcome a new member to the test double hundred club. Well batted Marnus,” he tweeted.

Since retirement, Gillespie has embarked on a successful coaching career with Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma crediting him in helping turn around his international career.

