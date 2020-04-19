‘Look at the vibe and inspiration’: Former New Zealand pacer picks best IPL captain

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 10:26 IST

Former New Zealand fast bowler Danny Morrison has picked Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni as the best captain in the Indian Premier League. Morrison believes Dhoni pips Rohit Sharma primarily because of the aura the CSK skipper carries.

“Looking at the vibe and the inspiration of that fellow (MS Dhoni) in yellow and what he did for India in blue and that helicopter shot which changes the course of the game... yes he is a lot older and finishing up (and) Rohit’s got more time. But for me Dhoni takes the pressure like no one else,” said Morrison.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the IPL with four titles while CSK are second with three. All seven titles have been won under the captaincies of Rohit and Dhoni.

Virat Kohli was voted the IPL’s greatest Indian batsman for being the highest scorer in the history of the tournament with 5412 runs in 177 matches at an astounding average of 37.84. CSK coach Stephen Fleming was picked as the best coach and he pipped Trevor Bayliss by a small margin.

Gambhir on the best IPL captain:

“I think it’s Rohit Sharma. He has won it four times. Captaincy is all about winning trophies,” the former left-handed batsman said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected show. He further added that Rohit could finish as the tournament’s most successful captain.

“He will end up being the most successful IPL captain of all time as well. He has 4 already, he may finish at 6-7 maybe under his belt,” Gambhir said.