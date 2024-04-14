"This Eden Gardens pitch is...": KKR's Salt after match-winning knock against LSG

Kolkata [India], : Following the win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League , Kolkata Knight Riders opener and 'Player of the Match' Phil Salt said he "really likes" the Eden Gardens, as the wicket here is most similar to the ones in England. HT Image

Salt was all over LSG bowlers as he rained boundaries and sixes during KKR's eight-wicket win over Lucknow at the Eden Gardens. With two wins in two games, the two-time champions are unbeaten at home.

Following the game, Salt said during the post-match presentation, "Shreyas was good in the middle and kept me on task. It was good to get another win at home. Before the lights came on, I felt it was a little slower. When they came on, there was a bit more moisture to allow the ball to slide on, so it got a bit better for our innings. In India, this is probably the most similar to home. The ball bounces a bit more and you can aim squarer. I really like the wicket here. I have loved it. We have some great overseas players, and some great coaches. Good to have Shreyas back . GG is back in the fold as well, and I am really enjoying it."

Salt is the ninth-highest run-getter in the tournament so far, scoring 191 runs at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of 159.16 in five matches. He has scored two half-centuries, both at Eden, with the best score of 89*.

Coming to the match, KKR opted to field first after winning the toss. Despite skipper KL Rahul's 39 in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes, Lucknow was 95/4 in 11.4 overs as he did not get much support from other batters.

A calm, composed 29 in 27 balls, with two fours and a six by Ayush Badoni and fine finishing by Nicholas Pooran, who scored 45 in 32 balls, with two fours and four sixes, guided LSG to 161/7 in 20 overs.

Mitchell Starc came good for KKR and was the pick of the bowlers. Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and West Indies pair of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, KKR lost Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early. But Phil Salt launched an all-out assault on LSG bowlers, scoring 89* in 47 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes. His 120-run partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer helped KKR chase down the total with eight wickets and 26 balls in hand.

Salt took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

KKR is in the second spot, with four wins and a loss in five matches. It gives them a total of eight points. LSG is in the fifth spot with three wins and three losses, giving them six points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.