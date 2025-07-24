‘This game needs Rishabh Pant’: England legends pray for India star's quick return after injury halts entertaining knock

Fans were left disappointed as Day 1 of the ongoing fourh Test match between India and England saw Rishabh Pant retire hurt midway through his knock after hurting his right toe in the 68th over. He was attempting a reverse-sweep when the injury happened as the ball deflected off the under-edge of his bat and hit his right toe. India's Rishabh Pant grimaces in pain as he is being taken off the field.(PTI)

Pant was in very bad pain immediately, and he was taken to the medical centre for scans. Speaking on Sky Sports, England legend Nasser Hussain called it ‘a big blow’ for India and also had a message for Pant.

“It has been India’s day – except for the injury to Pant. That is a big blow and it will be interesting what we hear overnight about that. Hopefully he is okay. This game needs Pant and the series has been blessed by having him in it,” he said.

“Both sets of fans cheered him today when he came out to bat,” he added.

Stuart Broad on Rishabh Pant

Meanwhile, former cricketer Stuart Broad said, “Pant has been wonderful to watch and commentate on. He's wonderful for world cricket, and we hope he recovers. The medical staff will be icing that swelling all night, and hopefully it's just a bruise and he can come out to bat.”

Pant arrived to bat after Shubman Gill’s dismissal on Day 1. He built a 72-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan in the second and third sessions, before being forced to leave due to injury. He retired hurt at 37* off 48 balls, and India eventually reached 264/4 at Stumps. His knock also saw him slam two fours and a six.

He is also the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 462 runs in four matches, packed with two tons and four fifties. He also sustained a finger injury in the previous Test, which saw him hand over the wicketkeeping gloves to Dhruv Jurel.