'This is a long, hard game. Australia's method stood up': Ponting questions England's 'style of play' after Ashes loss

Australia produced an emphatic performance in the first Ashes Test, with their captain Pat Cummins emerging a hero with the bat on the final day to secure a two-wicket win for the side at Edgbaston. Cummins stayed unbeaten on 44, and forged a brilliant unbeaten 55-run stand alongside no.10 Nathan Lyon (16*) to steer the visitors home in Birmingham. Following the result, questions were raised over England's approach in the game, with many fans criticising Ben Stokes' aggressive declaration call on Day 1. Ricky Ponting raised questions over England's approach in the 1st Test(AFP)

Stokes had decided to declare the English innings at 393/8, primarily to invite the Australian openers to bat through the final 20 minutes of the day's play. ““I saw (the declaration) as an opportunity to pounce on Australia. No one likes to go out for 20 minutes at the back end of a day,” Stokes had said following the loss.

In hindsight, though, it did seem that the decision cost England and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting raised questions over England's “style of play.”

“I think England have got the most questions to answer. Their style of play, is it going to hold up in an Ashes series?” former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said on Sky Sports.

“By no means am I saying that England’s method is wrong, I have loved watching them play, but it just goes to show there is more than one way to skin a cat."

However, Ponting admitted that it is unlikely that any of the two sides would bring any changes to their approach, and that he's looking forward to the second Test of the series that takes place at the iconic Lord's stadium in London.

“This is a long and hard game. Australia’s method has stood up and it has worked.

“I want this series to be played the same way and I know Ben and Brendon will play the same way, which adds even more to next week,” said the Australia batting great.

