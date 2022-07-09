'This is a personal call': CSK official gives no-nonsense reaction to Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram activity

On Friday, a number of eagle-eyed Chennai Super Kings fans noticed that Ravindra Jadeja had deleted all of the franchise-related posts from the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Indian Premier League. The social media activity from Jadeja sparked rumors that all is not well between the player and Chennai Super Kings. In the 2022 edition of the tournament, Jadeja was handed the captaincy ahead of the start of the season but he stepped down from the leadership role mid-way through the season, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni taking over.

Jadeja had also missed the business end of the season for the CSK due to an injury. However, a CSK official said that “nothing is wrong” between the player and the franchise. However, he also stated that it was a “personal call” by Jadeja when asked about the all-rounder's social media activity.

“See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK. Nothing is wrong,” a CSK official told news agency ANI.

The Super Kings had endured a disappointing season in 2022, as the side finished at ninth spot in the IPL table. At the time of leaving captaincy, Jadeja had led CSK in eight matches, winning only 2. The Super Kings eventually finished the season with four wins in 14 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja made a return to competitive cricket action earlier this month in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series against England. While he produced an impressive individual outing (104 & 23) with the bat, India faced a seven-wicket defeat in the game as the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

Jadeja was rested for the first T20I of the series against England but rejoined the squad ahead of the second game in Edgbaston, which takes place on Saturday.

