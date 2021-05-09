‘A tragic time, my heart goes out to people of India’: Trent Boult posts heartfelt message after arriving home safely

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult on Sunday expressed his concern over India’s battle against Covid-19. The left-arm quick was a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which was suspended midway as several players and staff members returned with positive test results.

Boult has returned home safely after the postponement of the tournament and thanked his franchise Mumbai Indians for keeping players’ safety on priority. He took to Instagram and said that India has given him so much both as a cricketer and a person, and it is sad to see India suffering so much due to the second Covid-19 wave.

“My heart goes out to the people of the India, while I am sad to be leaving the @mumbaiindians family and see the IPL come to an end, none of that compares to the suffering many people are going through right now. India is a place that has given me so much as a cricketer and person. I have always deeply appreciated the support that I've received from my Indian fans. This is a tragic time and I hope things can improve soon. I look forward to returning to this beautiful country when I can,” Boult wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you again to the @mumbaiindians for getting us all home and going above and beyond to ensure health and safety was the priority for all of the players and families. Please take care, look after one another and stay strong,” he added.

The New Zealand contingent came via Tokyo after IPL 2021 was suspended on Tuesday amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. On Saturday, pacer Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Finn Allen, and Jimmy Neesham were part of the first lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand.

As reported by stuff.co.nz, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Brendon McCullum were among the second lot of cricketers that arrived in New Zealand. Lockie Ferguson, umpire Chris Gaffaney and commentators Simon Doull and Scott Styris, arrived in Auckland at around 6 pm on Sunday.

