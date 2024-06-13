 This is the biggest match for us in this tournament: Netherlands' Van Beek before facing Bangladesh | Crickit
ANI |
Jun 13, 2024 11:16 AM IST

Ahead of his side's clash against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024, Netherlands cricketer Logan Van Beek said that the upcoming match will be the biggest game they will play in the tournament.

Kingstown [St Vincent], : Ahead of his side's clash against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024, Netherlands cricketer Logan Van Beek said that the match will be the biggest game they play in the tournament.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Van Beek said the preparations had been good for them before their fixture against Bangladesh and added that the players were relaxed.

"This is the biggest match that we're probably going to play for this tournament. And so, the preparations have been very nice. We've stayed at a very nice hotel in Sandals . The boys have been relaxed. We've been by the beach. We've been in the waters. We've done some sunset cruises. We had a great training yesterday. Today's our first time at the ground, and it looks like it's in wonderful shape. The practice wickets have been great and I think tomorrow's match is going to be one that the island has waited a long time for - but it's great to have cricket back in St. Vincent," Van Beek said.

In the Group D standings, the Netherlands hold the third place with two points. The Dutch side won just one game in the tournament against Nepal. They are coming into this match after suffering a 4-wicket loss against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are coming into this match after facing a four-run defeat against the Proteas. They are in second place on the Group D points table after having just one win against Sri Lanka.

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards , Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto , Litton Das , Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights.

