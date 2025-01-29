Rajkot [India], : India's spinner Varun Chakravarthy emphasised that despite the loss, the team remains focused on its strategy and long-term goals. With two matches left in the series, he believes there is still room to settle into a rhythm and experiment with different batting options. "This is the brand of cricket the team wants to play": Varun Chakravarthy on India's approach

"We have to win two matches because we have to settle down a few more games and we have to test and try for other batsmen also," Chakravarthy said in the post-match press conference.

Dismissing suggestions that the toss played a crucial role in the outcome, he pointed out that India had won their last two matches while chasing under similar circumstances.

"Sir, I don't think the toss went against us because that's what we have done the last two matches and we won," he explained.

Reflecting on the nature of T20 cricket, Chakravarthy highlighted its unpredictability, stating that results could easily swing either way.

"And that's the nature of the game, sir. The last match also went close. We could have ended up losing, and this match we could have ended up winning," he said.

He further defended India's aggressive approach, asserting that the team is committed to playing a fearless brand of cricket.

"T20 is supposed to be aggressive. You can't complain much, and it is a very result-oriented game. So, I get what you are trying to say, but this is how they have decided to play, and this is the brand of cricket the Indian team wants to play, and they are doing it well," Chakravarthy concluded.

Despite the setback, India remains focused on its game plan, with an eye on refining its approach in the remaining matches.

England defeated India by 26 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday to keep the five-match series alive, making the scoreline 2-1. England set a target of 172 runs, which India could not chase down despite early fireworks from Abhishek Sharma.

Chasing 172, India lost wickets early, with Abhishek Sharma contributing 24 runs off 14 balls and Sanju Samson falling for just 3 runs.

English tearaway Jofra Archer continued to haunt him with his scorching pace. With a short length delivery straight into the body, Samson got cramped up and spliced it towards mid-on straight to Adil Rashid.

Abhishek went down fighting in the next over, with Jofra Archer taking a reverse-cupped catch, handing Brydon Carse his first scalp of the game.

Runs continued to elude India captain Suryakumar Yadav . He got off to a brisk start but failed to convert into something of significance. With India's scoreboard reading 51/3 after the end of the powerplay, the entire chase became exacting for the hosts.

Tilak Varma couldn't save India from the jaws of defeat, and Washington Sundar's promotion didn't turn out to be a fruitful affair.

India stood stunned, in need of a miracle while tattering at 85/5 in 12.1 overs after Sundar's dismissal. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel stood at the crease, trying to comprehend if 86 runs could be chased down in the remaining 47 deliveries.

The management's decision to promote Sundar ahead of Axar in the batting order certainly raised a few eyebrows. Wickets kept falling on both ends, which took India closer to an inevitable defeat.

With 32 runs needed in the final over, India's defeat was just a matter of time. Brydon Carse removed Dhruv Jurel on the first delivery and restricted India to 145/9 without breaking a sweat.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.