This is the knock I was waiting for: Sanju Samson

New Delhi: Abhishek Sharma was dismissed early. Ishan Kishan joined him in the dugout soon. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav made just 18. Tilak Varma chipped in with 27. But India never worried because Sanju Samson was in a mood. Sanju Samson celebrates India’s win against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. (AFP)

His 97* off 50 balls was an instant classic and took India into the semi-final with a five-wicket win over West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday night. An innings that showed why Samson’s talent is recognised as special.

For so long, Samson’s temperament has been questioned. But on the biggest of stages, in a must-win game, he showed what he is all about.

“It means the whole world actually to me,” said Samson after the game. “Right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And I’m very grateful, very thankful.”

He added: “I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So, I’m very happy.”

Samson has played T20Is since 2015 but has only played 60 matches. However, the years spent on the sidelines or in the dugout did help him.

“I’ve played for the country for the last 10 years. When I’ve not been playing, I have been looking from the dugout, learning from greats like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. It’s very important to observe and learn. That really helped me to, I think with my experience, I have only played maybe 50, 60 games, but I’ve seen around 100 games and I’ve seen how the greatest people have finished the games and how do they change their game according to the game.”

Against West Indies, Samson brought all that experience to the park.

“This game was completely different. As soon as I wanted to go a bit higher (tempo), we were losing wickets. So, I wanted to build a partnership, wanted to keep focusing on my process. I never felt I will do something special like this…This is one of the greatest days of my life.”

As Samson walked back to the dugout, his teammates were waiting for him on the boundary line. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav doffed his cap to him.

“I always say good things happen to good people who wait,” said Surya after the game. “Those who have a lot of patience. All his hard work, what he has been doing behind the doors when he hasn’t been playing, he has got the fruits for it at the perfect stage.”

The rest of India can’t help but agree.