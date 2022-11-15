‘This is World Cup final. Even if the leg breaks, just…’: Akhtar on Shaheen Afridi leaving field after injury at T20 WC

Pakistan had one of the most unpredictable campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they finished as the runners-up. They started the tournament with consecutive defeats and were on the brink of elimination. However, the team picked momentum and with Netherlands scripting the biggest upset of the tournament, Pakistan managed to enter the knockout stages.

Babar's boys then secured a handsome seven-wicket win over New Zealand but their winning run finally came to an end in the summit clash against England.

The finale at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was a low scoring affair, which saw England win the contest by five wickets. Pakistan, who were invited to bat first, managed to pile 137/8 in 20 overs. In response, England chased down the target with one over to spare.

The contest also saw a decisive moment as Pakistan's strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was forced to leave the field before completing his full quota. The pacer injured his knee while fielding and left the field immediately. However, after returning he could only bowl one delivery but unable to withstand the pain, he decided to march off again.

When Shaheen left the field, the equation stood at 41 required off 29 deliveries, as Iftikhar Ahmed came to deliver the remaining five balls. The spinner conceded 13 in the next five balls, which swung the momentum entirely into England's favour.

Sharing his views on Shaheen's fitness, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar made a unique assessment. He said although the pacer shouldn't be blamed for the outcome, Akhtar feels the pacer should have kept his body on the line and completed his over, citing himself as an example.

"When your main bowler becomes unfit, then it creates problem for you. Shaheen (Afridi) was never fully fit, but we cannot put the entire blame on him as he bowled well in the past 2-3 matches.

"But this is World Cup final. Even if the leg breaks. Whatever happens, happens. Just keep running and do something. But this was not in our fortune," the ex-cricketer said during an interaction with Zee News.

Asked if Pakistan should have rested Shaheen for the finale, Akhtar feels the pacer could have opted for painkillers. "When you numb your feet, the pain is not felt. Yes, you are risking the career of the young man. It is a World Cup final, whether you can risk or not that you have to think as a captain. It is a tough decision," he said.

