Home / Cricket / ‘This is World Cup final. Even if the leg breaks, just…’: Akhtar on Shaheen Afridi leaving field after injury at T20 WC

‘This is World Cup final. Even if the leg breaks, just…’: Akhtar on Shaheen Afridi leaving field after injury at T20 WC

cricket
Published on Nov 15, 2022 04:15 PM IST

The T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England saw a decisive moment as Pakistan's strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was forced to leave the field before completing his full quota.

Shoaib Akhtar on Shaheen Afridi's injury at T20 World Cup final
Shoaib Akhtar on Shaheen Afridi's injury at T20 World Cup final
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan had one of the most unpredictable campaign at the T20 World Cup in Australia, where they finished as the runners-up. They started the tournament with consecutive defeats and were on the brink of elimination. However, the team picked momentum and with Netherlands scripting the biggest upset of the tournament, Pakistan managed to enter the knockout stages.

Babar's boys then secured a handsome seven-wicket win over New Zealand but their winning run finally came to an end in the summit clash against England.

The finale at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was a low scoring affair, which saw England win the contest by five wickets. Pakistan, who were invited to bat first, managed to pile 137/8 in 20 overs. In response, England chased down the target with one over to spare.

The contest also saw a decisive moment as Pakistan's strike bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was forced to leave the field before completing his full quota. The pacer injured his knee while fielding and left the field immediately. However, after returning he could only bowl one delivery but unable to withstand the pain, he decided to march off again.

When Shaheen left the field, the equation stood at 41 required off 29 deliveries, as Iftikhar Ahmed came to deliver the remaining five balls. The spinner conceded 13 in the next five balls, which swung the momentum entirely into England's favour.

Sharing his views on Shaheen's fitness, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar made a unique assessment. He said although the pacer shouldn't be blamed for the outcome, Akhtar feels the pacer should have kept his body on the line and completed his over, citing himself as an example.

"When your main bowler becomes unfit, then it creates problem for you. Shaheen (Afridi) was never fully fit, but we cannot put the entire blame on him as he bowled well in the past 2-3 matches.

"But this is World Cup final. Even if the leg breaks. Whatever happens, happens. Just keep running and do something. But this was not in our fortune," the ex-cricketer said during an interaction with Zee News.

Asked if Pakistan should have rested Shaheen for the finale, Akhtar feels the pacer could have opted for painkillers. "When you numb your feet, the pain is not felt. Yes, you are risking the career of the young man. It is a World Cup final, whether you can risk or not that you have to think as a captain. It is a tough decision," he said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shoaib akthar shaheen afridi
shoaib akthar shaheen afridi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out