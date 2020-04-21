This team is winning everywhere around the world: 2 Indians in Peter Siddle’s all-time enemies XI

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:42 IST

Former Australia fast-bowler Peter Siddle picked an all-time Test XI with players he played against during his career. Siddle, who announced his retirement in December last year, was confident that his team would end up on the winning side anywhere in the world.

Siddle played a lot of his cricket against South Africa, England and there was therefore no surprise to see players from these two nations dominate his all-time opponent XI. The side Siddle picked had representatives from only two other cricketing nations - India and Sri Lanka. There were no players from Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand.

There were four Proteas cricketers, three from England, two from India and Sri Lanka. “This team is winning everywhere around the world, don’t worry,” Siddle said in podcast with cricket.com.au.

The top-order is dominated by left handers with Alastair Cook and Graeme Smith filling in as openers. “Two lefties... obviously great players... very good captains in their own rights. But yeah, otherwise tough opponents whenever we came up against them,” Siddle said.

This team wouldn't lose too often!



With his international career officially over, Peter Siddle picks an XI based on the best players he faced in the Test arena. pic.twitter.com/I5GDnbiwx6 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 21, 2020

“Kumar Sangakkara at No.3. He is not the wicket-keeper of the side and that is why he is batting at three.”

Siddle then picked Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar at No.4 and South Africa’s Mr. 360 at No.5. South African Jacques Kallis was named as the designated all-rounder of Siddle’s team. “Sachin to be my first Test wicket was really really amazing. He was on a few runs by then too. All in all just to get my first Test wicket you know. I had to wait too long, once I did it felt good,” said Siddle.

“I nearly forgot to put this man in the team but Jacques Kallis comes in at No.6. If you are a bowler you will be very happy with his stats. If you are a batter you will still be very happy with his stats. He has got almost same number or just under the number of wickets as Brett Lee,” Siddle said.

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the second Indian in the line-up and he is also the man behind the stumps.

England duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad form a frightening pace attack along with South Africa speedster Dale Steyn. Sri Lanka spin great Rangana Herath is the lone spinner in the side.

Siddle picked England World Cup winning hero Ben Stokes as the 12th man of this unbelievable team.

Siddle’s all-time opponent XI: Alastair Cook, Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, MS Dhoni, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Rangana Herath, James Anderson.