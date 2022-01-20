'This will continue to trouble India until..': Ex-IND WK reacts to 'shocking' batting order decision in 1st ODI

India suffered a 31-run loss in the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa on Wednesday. The KL Rahul-led side took the field with five bowlers in addition to an extra bowling option in Venkatesh Iyer; however, Iyer didn't bowl a single over in his maiden ODI appearance.

In the 297-run chase, India had made a positive start with Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) laying the platform for a comfortable win. However, the middle-order failed to step up as India fell short. While the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Venkatesh Iyer disappointed with the bat, the promotion of Ravichandran Ashwin came as a surprise to many.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, reacting to the promotion of Ashwin, said that it wouldn't have been as shocking if it were a Test match.

“If he bats in Test cricket at 5 down, we wouldn't be as shocked because we know that he has a capability of playing a long innings or score a hundred. But in one-day cricket, that is a big question that who bats at no. 7. With Ravindra Jadeja or Hardik Pandya batting at that place, the whole balance changes,” Patel told Cricbuzz.

The former Indian wicketkeeper further added that the lack of proper batting option at number 7 will continue to trouble the Indian team until one of Ravindra Jadeja or Hardik Pandya returns to the lineup.

“So the big question is whether you go in with four proper bowlers with two bits-and-pieces players who could bowl five overs reach, or six batsmen and five bowlers. So this will continue to trouble India until Hardik Pandya recovers completely and returns to bowling, or Ravindra Jadeja returns to the team,” said Patel.

“So yeah, it was shocking. When it comes to one-day cricket, Shardul Thakur can also come to bat at no.7.”

